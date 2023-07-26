By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a 55-year-old woman who drowned Tuesday in Wausau was homeless at the time of her death.

Tammy Miller, of Wausau, was on the cusp of settling into a new home when she died, advocates for unhoused residents say. Volunteers were working to furnish her new space when they learned the news of her death.

The death is one of several reported in recent months involving Wausau’s unhoused community. In March, a 39-year-old homeless man was found dead beneath the porch of a west side home. And in December, a woman died beneath the Scott Street Bridge. None of the deaths have been attributed directly to homelessness, though advocates and police officials acknowledge that a lack of shelter played a role in each circumstance.

In the July 25 incident police and rescue personnel were called at about 5 p.m. to an area south of Big Bull Falls Park in downtown Wausau for a report of a body in the river. Rescue crews pulled Miller from the water. Lifesaving efforts were not successful.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Foul play is not suspected, but the case remains under investigation. Miller’s family has been notified.

Police in April removed encampments from beneath the Scott Street Bridge amid a city plan to fence in the area. The fencing project and encampment sweep were the subject of strong criticism by advocates working with homeless residents. Ironically, police and city officials defended the actions as ways to prevent drowning.