Aug. 2

Dinosaur Dimensions (Gaska Park, Rothschild and Marathon County Public Library Stratford)

Do your kids love dinosaurs? Dinosaur Dimensions is an educational, interactive show featuring realistic dinosaur puppets. Join the library on Aug. 2 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Gaska Park in Rothschild, or from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. at MCPL Stratford, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free, no registration required. Call MCPL Rothschild at 715-359-6208 or MCPL Stratford at 715-687-4420 for more info.

Aug. 3

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Wausau)

Youth and their families are invited to the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First. St., Wausau, on Aug. 3 to read to sweet, well-behaved therapy dogs. Drop in any time from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Aug. 4

Summer Lego Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with your family by building LEGO creations at the library. Join the library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Aug. 5

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get creative with your family by building LEGO creations at the library. Join us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Aug. 7-12

Sidewalk Chalk Art (MCPL Marathon City)

Youth and families are invited to the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City, to make sidewalk chalk art from Aug. 7-12 during open hours. We’ll provide the chalk and, of course, the sidewalk space. Free, no registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Magnet Craft (MCPL Mosinee)

Youth and families are invited to the Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, to make magnets from Aug. 7-12 during open hours. We’ll provide the supplies and instructions to make small magnets with pictures. Patrons are welcome to bring their own pictures, too. Free, no registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Aug. 7-12

Farm Animal Puppets (MCPL Athens)

Celebrate the Athens Fair with a farm animal-themed craft at the Athens branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Drop in during open hours from Aug. 7-12. Options include a cow, sheep, chicken, rabbit and horse, and all the animals will be shown at the fair the following week. Free and all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

Aug. 8

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Aug. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Aug. 9

Tween Book Club: Fantastic Books & Where to Find Them (MCPL Wausau)

Tweens ages 8 to 14 are invited to the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Aug. 9 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to discuss fantastic books. Each week has a new theme, and participants can read any book within that theme. Free, with registration required. See the weekly themes and register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11902. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Aug.10

Magnetic Poetry for Teens (MCPL Wausau)

Teens can join us at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Aug. 10 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to create their own magnetic poetry set. All supplies provided. Open to teens ages 12-18, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more information.

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Wausau)

Youth and their families are invited to the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First. St., Wausau, on Aug. 10 to read to sweet, well-behaved therapy dogs. Drop in any time from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Summer Lego Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with your family this summer by building LEGOs at the library. Join us on Aug. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Aug. 11

Summer Lego Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Get creative with your family this summer by building LEGOs at the library. Join us on Aug. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Aug. 12

Young Foodies: Salad Galore

Youth in third grade and up are invited to join 4-H educator Jasmine to learn about and create salads. The class will take place on Aug. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11652 or call 715-261-7220 for more information.

Aug. 14-19

Magnet Craft (MCPL Rothschild & MCPL Hatley)

Youth and families are invited to the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, or Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, to make magnets from Aug. 14-19. Drop in any time during open hours. We’ll provide the supplies and instructions to make small magnets with pictures. Patrons are welcome to bring their own pictures, too. Free, no registration required. Call Rothschild at 715-359-6208 or Hatley at 715-446-3537 for more info.

Aug. 14

Crazy Textures (MCPL Wausau)

Kids are invited to create art with all sorts of textures on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. We’ll roll out the paper and set up a station of everyday objects for kids to choose from to dip in paint and then create textures on the paper. Free, no registration is required. For more information, call 715-261-7220.

