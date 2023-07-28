Adam Glatczak | State Park Speedway track writer

The weather ended racing early at State Park Speedway for the first time this season as rain caused the postponement of Thursday night’s Christmas in July and Wausau Noon Optimists Kids Night show.

Rain and storms moved into the area just after qualifying, after Jason Weinkauf (Auto Select Super Late Models), Brett Breitenfeldt (Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks), Mike Meharg (Snap-on Mini Mods), Tyler Custer (Rockstar Mini Stocks), Ayrton Brockhouse (Legends) and Penn Sauter (Bandoleros) had all set fast time in their respective classes, but the race program would get no further with all races rained out for the night.

Fan gates open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. for Thursday and Friday races. Weekend race schedules vary per date. Check the State Park Speedway website for details.

