Here is the list of restaurant inspections conducted in Marathon County from June 1 to June 30, 2023:

Halder Bridge Bar, Mosinee – June 1: No violations

Hilton Garden Inn Wausau – June 1: Two violations, both corrected during inspection.

A tongs was being stored in the handwash sink on the front line.

Wiping cloth used for wiping surfaces stored on the workstation counter.

Homestead, Wausau – June 28: Eight violations.

Dressings in the dorm style refrigerator are cold held at 50°F.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the food temperatures during cold holding. This is regarding the dressings being stored above 41F in the dorm style refrigerator.

Coleslaw in the walk-in cooler was not date marked.

Exterior of pickle pail in the walk-in cooler are soiled.

Dorm style refrigerator is not ANSI certified or approved by the department.

Defrost and clean the GE upright freezer by the ice machine.

Cavity or door seals of microwave are soiled.

Floors are soiled and in need of cleaning.

Hutch’s, Wausau – June 22: Two violations.

Sample cans of beer were placed in ice bin.

Female bathroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle.

Ivan Borntreger, Stratford – June 22: No violations.

Jim’s Corner Pub, Wausau – June 15: Two violations.

An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation.

Single-use or single-service articles are being stored on the floor in the kitchen.

Johanna May’s Fine Teas, Weston – June 6: Three repeat violations.

There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment.

The bottom interior of the Artic Air refrigerator is rusted.

All refrigeration units are not equipped with temperature measuring device.

La Taqueria, Wausau – June 27: Nine violations.

Employee not following proper handwashing procedures. An employee was observed rinsing their hands rather than appropriately washing their hands with soap before engaging in the next food preparation task.

An employee was observed not washing their hands after removing single use gloves and applying clean gloves.

Street corn/cream corn was not properly heated to >135F prior to hot holding. The temperature observed was 127.3F. All ingredients were commercially prepared.

Chemicals were stored over cookware and utensils on the shelf to the left of the mop/utility sink.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the handwashing activities of employees.

An employee was observed washing his hands in the sink used for rinsing dishes.

Large pot of cooking chilis was observed stored on the floor in the kitchen.

The ‘contains’ statement on the Tres Leche cake is incorrect. The ‘contains’ statement listed chocolate and sugar sprinkles. The ‘contains’ statement should list wheat, egg, and dairy as allergens.

The cooling unit in the walk-in cooler is not cleaned on a frequent basis.

Landmark Bar, Athens – June 1 (Follow Up): One repeat violation.

A few missing and broken tiles are present in storage and kitchen area. The walk-in cooler floor is deteriorating.

Limericks Public House, Wausau – June 30: One violation.

Interior of ice machine is visibly soiled.

Log Cabin, Schofield – June 26: No violations.

M & R Station, Wausau – June 15: No violations.

Malarkeys Pub, Wausau – June 29: 13 violations.

Sanitizer strength of spray bottle hanging on handwah sink of wait staff area is too strong. (Corrected during inspection.)

Foods are not being properly date marked and labeled, reusing covers with improper dates and labeling of time/temperature sensitive foods.

No consumer advisory provided or the consumer advisory on menu is missing for hamburgers cooked to order and egg on top of burger.

The warewashing machine is not dispensing sanitizer automatically in bar.

Ice is being used to keep food cool instead of a proper commercial prep table.

Interior of ice machine bin apparatus in basement is soiled.

Soap not available at food employee handwashing sink behind bar.

No single-use toweling or other hand drying device available at employee handwashing sink for hand drying behind bar. (Repeat)

Condiments cups are being used as a scoop in foods in cook area refrigerator and prep table and left inside the food containers.

Handwashing sink is not non-hand operated behind bar. (Repeat)

Exterior kitchen door is propped open and not provided with a screen.

Mandarin Chinese Restaurant, Wausau – June 15: One violation, corrected during inspection.

The dishwasher is not providing proper concentration of chlorine sanitizer. A new container of sanitizer was opened and now dishwasher is providing 50ppm chlorine.

Matt’s 101 Pub, Wausau – June 14: Two violations.

A chlorine test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.

Waste receptacles located in the women’s restroom are not covered.

Matt’s 101 Pub, Wausau – June 15, second inspection for the month: Two violations.

Ice scoop was improperly stored with the handle of the ice scoop in contact with the ice.

An irreversible registering thermometer is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation.

Milwaukee Burger Company, Wausau – June 26: Five violations.

Sauce was not reheated properly. Must reheat on stove top or microwave. Do not use hot holding unit to reheat foods. (Corrected during inspection.)

Items in the west prep table are not being maintained at 41 or less. Keep covered with lid so heat from heat lamp does not heat up product.

The Person in Charge (PIC) needs to train staff in to proper cooling procedures, cold hold temp monitoring and reheating procedures.

Provide scoops for the flour bin and label the flour bin.

Chicken noodle soup was cooling in the walk in with the lid on. Chicken noodle soup was pulled and then placed into a metal pan and placed in an ice bath. (Corrected during inspection.)

Mint Cafe, Wausau – June 14: Two violations.

Chicken in the cooler was covered with saran wrap which prohibits proper cooling, roast beef was covered tight with tin foil. Saran wrap was removed from chicken and tin foil was removed from roast beef. Pans of roast beef were placed in a container with ice. (Corrected during inspection.)

Must re-date product when pulled from the freezer and thawing in the walk in cooler.

Mitch’s Texas Tacos-Mobile Restaurant, Wausau – June 15: One violation.

The Certified Food Protection Managers certificate has expired.

Next Stop Lounge, Rothschild – June 28: No violations.

Norm’s, Rothschild – June 28: Two violations.

The ambient temperature of the mini Whirlpool refrigerator in the kitchen was 45 degrees. (Repeat)

Pizza oven tray was soiled. (Corrected during inspection)

North Central Health Care Facility, Wausau – June 6: Three violations.

Pizza oven tray was soiled.

Sandwiches and salads offered for retail sale are missing the ingredient statement and ‘contains’ statement, on the food labels. Information has been provided via email with this inspection report.

Ocean Blue, Mosinee – June 14: No violations.

Pagel’s Pub & Grub, Athens – June 13: Two violations.

Chlorine test strips are not available for testing the sanitizer concentration of the warewashing machine.

Sandwich prep table was not equipped with an integral or permanently thermometer. (Corrected during inspection)

Pinewood Supper Club, Mosinee – June 6: Two violations.

All dressings and sauces made in house must be date marked with a 7 day discard date.

Consumer advisory is missing the disclosure statement.

Polack Inn, Wausau – June 30: Two repeat violations.

The bottom of the kitchen refrigerator and bottom racks are rusting and are no longer considered easily cleanable.

Polito’s Pizza, Wausau – June 15: One violation.

Condiment cups are not being date marked.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, Weston – June 6: Six violations.

There is no approved or current food protection manager’s certificate posted in the food establishment.

Lime juice is stored in unlabeled container in under counter reach in cooler.

Wiping cloth solution is dirty.

The sanitizing solution in the 4 compartment sink was visibly dirty and had an onion and a scouring pad floating in the sanitizing solution. (Corrected during inspection.)

The floors throughout the kitchen, service area and walk in cooler had accumulated dirt and debris. Water and food debris was pooling on top of a septic cover by dish area. Water was standing on the floor in the walk in cooler.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, Wausau – June 15: Five violations.

Lime juice was observed sitting out on food prep table in between use. (Corrected during inspection.)

Interior deflector of ice machine is visibly soiled. Cutting boards were not properly cleaned were hung dripping above sanitizer sink.

Shrimp sauce for sauteeing and spray bottle used for cooking by the grill were stored in unlabeled containers.

Rice bin cover and working spray bottle by grilling are soiled.

The warewash sink faucet is leaking.

Red Apple Social Club, Wausau – June 12: Two violations.

A chlorine test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.

There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment.

Rib Mountain Inn, Wausau – June 15: Three violations.

Handwashing was being performed in the 3 compartment dishwashing sinks. The proper handwashing sink wash not available due to a lack of a faucet. Faucet was removed and only a sprayer is currently available for water source at handwash sink..

A working containers of unknown chemical substance was present in the food storage room not labeled with common name of product. (Corrected during inspection.)

There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment. Staff has taken class but still needs to complete exam.

Richard’s Supper Club, Wausau – June 6: Six violations.

Potato salad and coleslaw in the server cooler and buffet line cooler respectively are cold held at 44.4 and 49.7°F.

The Quaternary Sanitizer by ProPower is not being used according to EPA registered label use instructions and is at greater than 500 PPM.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring food temperatures during cold holding.

The Server Cooler and Buffet Cooler are not sufficient in capacity to hold foods at temperatures of 41 F or less.

Interior of the ice machine is due for cleaning. Clean on a more frequent basis.

The milkhouse board in the walk-in cooler is cracked at the right-hand corner.

Rodzina Restaurant, Schofield – June 15: Four violations.

Reduced oxygen packaging used for [food item] is not controlling for the growth and toxin formation of Clostridium botulinum or Listeria monocytogenes.

There is no documentation of an approved variance for [specialized processing method] ROP meats.

Consumer advisory is missing the disclosure statement.

Retail food establishment has no approved variance for the process implemented at the food establishment.

S & H Kelly Club, Weston – June 29: Five violations.

No consumer advisory provided or the consumer advisory on menu is missing.

Interior deflector of ice machine is visibly soiled.

An irreversible registering thermometer or thermolabel is not provided for measuring utensil surface temperatures in the hot water mechanical warewashing operation.

Female bathrooms are not provided with a covered waste receptacle.

South women’s bathroom floor inside of stall is coming up and wall tile missing. The door to the north women’s bathroom does not close properly.

Sam’s Pizza of Wausau – June 23: One violation.

Butter blend is sitting on the counter at room temp. Box indicates refrigeration needed.

Shanghai Grill, Weston – June 12: Five violations.

Label all storage containers as to contents, flour,sugar,oils, etc. (Repeat.)

Provide scoops to dispense ingredients from bins, do not use bowls. (Repeat.)

Provide proper food storage bags or containers for food, to go bags are not approved for food storage containers.

Replace all the cracked lids for the flour and sugar bins.

Replace all the missing ceiling panels, light covers in the back area of the kitchen.

Shaun’s Mirage, Wausau – June 27: Two violations.

A chlorine test kit is not available for checking sanitizer concentrations.

Single-use or single-service articles are being stored on the floor of the back storage room.

Shellshocked, Wittenberg – June 29: One violation, corrected during inspection.

Taco meat being cooled in a plastic container with lid on tight. Taco meat was removed from container and placed into a shallow metal pan which facilitated cooling product faster.

Smoking J’s BBQ, Rothschild – June 19: No violations.

Sparky’s Pub, Mosinee – June 1: No violations.

Texas Roadhouse, Wausau – June 21: No violations.

The Old Reliable Truck, Athens – June 24: No violations.

Tic Toc Club, Wausau – June 29: Nine violations.

Butter blend was being held at room temperature when package states that it must be refrigerated. (Corrected during inspection.)

Food in the walk-in cooler has exceeded its date mark or is not provided with a date mark. (Corrected during inspection.)

Spray bottle marked as containing bleach water had 0ppm chlorine in the bottle. (Corrected during inspection.)

Fish fillets were being improperly thawed by leaving them on the counter. (Corrected during inspection.)

There is no approved or current food protection manager’s certificate posted in the food establishment.

Wiping cloths were being stored on the counter, not in a sanitizing solution. (Corrected during inspection.)

Pizza prep table and bar condiment cooler are not keeping ambient temperature within the unit at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

Non-food contact surfaces of refrigerators/freezers/counters are soiled.

The mop sink closet walls, ceiling and floors were very soiled.

Todd & Peggy’s Whiskey River, Wausau – June 20: Seven violations.

Employee observed not washing hands before putting on gloves. (Corrected during inspection.)

Employee observed handling ready-to eat foods with their bare hands. Employee observed touching hamburger buns with bare hands. (Corrected during inspection.)

Raw meats were stored over cases of beverages. (Corrected during inspection.)

Mashed potatoes in walk-in has exceeded its date mark. (Repeat, corrected during inspection.)

Bleached used for sanitizing dishes is scented.

The consumer advisory on menu is missing.

There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment.

Trappe River Golf Club, Wausau – June 27: One violation.

Handwashing sink was being used to wash dishes, dishes must be washed in the 3 comp bar sink.

Tri City Restaurant, Schofield – June 27: Six violations.

Foods in the large prep table were observed cold held above 41°F. Foods were moved into the walk-in cooler during the inspection.

The Person in Charge (PIC) is not monitoring the food temperatures for foods during hot and cold holding.

The slicer was visibly soiled. (Corrected during inspection)

Sausage links, bacon, ribs, diced bell peppers, cooked and peeled potatoes, and gravies were observed to be unwrapped or uncovered in the walk-in cooler. (Corrected during inspection)

Sour cream containers were observed being reused as food storage containers.

Mop heads observed left wet in mop buckets.

Village Deli, Weston – June 5: No violations.

Village of Weston-Aquatic Center – June 8: No violations.

Wagner’s Dairy Treet, Athens – June 28: One violation.

Women’s bathroom toilet seat is missing hinge covers and does not fit the shape of the toilet. Walls around sinks in both men and women’s bathrooms are deteriorating making them not easily cleanable.

WASA Concession Stand, Wausau – June 29: No violations.

Wisconsin Steakhouse, Weston – June 8: No violations.

Please note that all inspections were routine unless otherwise noted. Information provided by the Marathon County Health Department.