For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Thursday night’s Northwoods League baseball game at Athletic Park between the Wausau Woodchucks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters was suspended after storms rolled into the area just after the start of the contest.

The game will resume, in the bottom of the first inning, at 4:05 p.m. Monday and will be played a full nine innings. It will be followed by a second seven-inning game, which will start as soon as possible after the first.

Since Thursday’s game was not played in full, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-woodchucks/tickets/ticket-policies/ for more information on tickets.

The Woodchucks will play at Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Witter Field.

Like this: Like Loading...