For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – For the second consecutive night, the Wausau Woodchucks had their Northwoods League baseball game postponed due to weather.

Friday night’s contest at Witter Field against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will resume on Aug. 5 with a start time still to be determined and will pick up in the bottom of the second inning.

Wausau returns to action Saturday on the road in Mequon against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch from Kapco Park will be at 6:35 p.m.

