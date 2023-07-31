The intense heat blanketing much of the United States may be keeping a lid on gas prices as Americans scale back their driving habits while seeking to avoid the outdoors. But prices are still at an eight-month high.

A gallon of gas was $3.73 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin. Gas prices are as of July 28.

In recent weeks, nationwide gas demand has stayed relatively flat, according to an AAA statement, but that overall figure masks a higher demand in places without intense heat waves—and a much lower demand in hotter places.

Problems at refineries and low levels of stored gas mean prices are surging worldwide, according to Bloomberg. This has sparked fears of more inflation as nations with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are expected to cut oil production in August.

Wisconsin by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.54

– Week change: +$0.14 (+4.0%)

– Year change: -$0.42 (-10.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.71

– Week change: +$0.16 (+4.4%)

– Year change: -$1.35 (-26.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin

#1. Superior: $3.71

#2. Pierce -St. Croix County: $3.66

#3. Kenosha County: $3.65

#4. Wausau: $3.60

#5. Racine: $3.59

#6. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $3.56

#7. La Crosse (WI only): $3.55

#8. Eau Claire: $3.54

#9. Green Bay: $3.52

#10. Oshkosh: $3.51

#11. Appleton: $3.50

#12. Sheboygan: $3.48

#13. Madison: $3.46

#14. Fond du Lac: $3.46

#15. Janesville-Beloit: $3.38

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.95

#2. Washington: $4.93

#3. Hawaii: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.21

#2. Alabama: $3.32

#3. Louisiana: $3.32

