For Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – Things did not go Wausau’s way in this two-game set against Lakeshore over the weekend as the Chinooks completed a two-game sweep with a 4-2 victory over the Woodchucks in Northwoods League baseball action Sunday at Kapco Park.

Trailing 2-1 late in the game, Wausau (29-28, 9-13 second half) scored a run as Jake Baker (Kansas) came home on a wild pitch.

Lakeshore (24-35, 10-15 second half) added two in the eighth though, highlighted by another costly error in the set by the Woodchucks that allowed the winning runs in both contests of the series.

Wausau has now dropped five straight games, which extends its longest losing streak of the season.

Wausau pitcher Chandler Freeman (Baylor) had his best start of the season, going six full innings, striking out four while only allowing two runs and two hits. He also retired the first 12 batters he faced before allowing his first hit in the fifth.

Wausau is back at Athletic Park on Monday for a doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch of the resumption of last Friday’s contest will be at 4:05 p.m. Game 2 will begin as soon as possible after game one and will be seven innings.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

