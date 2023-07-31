Wausau Pilot & Review

A police chase and a series of weather-related incidents were among the notable events recorded by Lincoln County deputies in recent days.

On July 26, a deputy on routine patrol on Horn Lake Rd in the Town of Birch spotted a vehicle that was not only exceeding the speed limit but also matched the description of one possibly involved in a burglary. The driver refused to stop, leading the deputy on a 5.3-mile chase before fleeing on foot. The suspect has been identified, but the investigation is ongoing. No injuries or damage resulted from the pursuit.

Just a day later, on July 27, deputies in the area were kept busy responding to widespread damage from storms. At least 18 weather-related calls were made, most of which were related to trees down blocking the road or power lines down.

The end of the week brought more action for the deputies. On July 29, the sheriff’s office received a complaint of a vehicle weaving erratically northbound on USH 51. According to the report, the vehicle cut off another driver and varied its speed. A deputy, along with a Wisconsin State Trooper, located the suspect vehicle and pulled it over on USH 8 near CTH Y in the Town of Bradley.

The driver, a 46-year-old Oconomowoc man, displayed signs of impairment and subsequently failed a series of sobriety tests. He was arrested for a second offense OWI and transported to Lincoln County Jail, where he was released after sobering up.

Also reported during the week were three car versus deer crashes, one of which resulted in minor injuries.

