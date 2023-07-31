Wausau Pilot & Review

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities: Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Share A Ride: Faith in Action is looking for volunteers living in the outlying areas of Marathon County (e.g., Marathon, Mosinee, Athens, Hatley) to drive seniors living in rural areas to their doctors’ visits, grocery shopping, and other appointments. Volunteers are contacted as needed, usually with about a week’s notice. Commitment level is flexible. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to apply.

Help Families Access Free Clothing: United Way of Marathon County is looking for Donation Processing volunteers to organize Community Closet donations, ensure they are in good condition, and prepare them for the shopping floor. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least two shifts per month, Wednesdays 1-4pm and/or Fridays 9am-12pm. Sign up at unitedwaymc.org/volunteer or contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information!

Are You Looking For A Rewarding Experience? Our volunteers spend time socializing and providing companionship with individuals receiving ProMedica Hospice Services. Activities include reading to patients, playing cards, going on walks, providing caregiver relief, watching game shows, and listening to their stories. Visit schedule is set by the volunteer and is very flexible! Please contact our office today at 715-344-4541 and ask for Mary to learn how to become a part of our team. You can also email Mary at Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org.

Do You Have Office Skills?

The Women’s Community is looking for a kind and capable receptionist to be the first person guests see when they come in. This volunteer answers phones and transfers calls, answers the door and lets people in, manages the meeting room schedules, and processes donations. Training provided; must be age 18+. Please contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 to apply.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Appliances Needed!: Used appliances in good working condition are high in demand in our community. Donations sold at the Habitat ReStore help fund the Habitat for Humanity mission to bring people together to build homes. Looking for refrigerators, microwaves, freezers, electric stoves, washers, electric dryers, and small countertop appliances such as coffee makers, crock pots, and irons. Donations can be dropped off at 1810 Schofield Ave. in Weston on Tuesdays 8am-12pm, Thursday & Friday 8am-4pm and Saturdays 9am-1pm. Contact our office to find out if your donation is eligible for pickup: 715-848-5042, store@habitatwausau.org.

Hygiene and Home Items Needed: The Neighbors’ Place is in need of donations or drives for hygiene and household cleaning products. Groups interested in initiating and planning a specific drive for these items are also welcome. For further information, please contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966.

