By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly fled the scene of a crash that left one man injured.

Felony hit-and-run charges were filed July 20 against Larissa Henaman, after Flock camera data led police to her doorstep.

Flock safety cameras used by police result in instantly searchable data including plate numbers or information for missing and covered plates as well as vehicle make, model, color, alterations and other unique identifying information. Unlike traditional license plate readers, Flock technology can accelerate investigations by allowing police to filter searches based on a vehicle’s description. Critics take issue with the centralization of data and privacy concerns involved in Flock camera use, but the devices are increasingly used for police surveillance.

In this instance, investigators used the information to pinpoint the white sedan witnesses saw flee the scene after striking a pedestrian with enough force that the victim was flung onto the hood.

The crash was reported on May 29 at the intersection of East Kent Street and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the victim, a man, was struck while crossing the street. His injuries were not serious.

When confronted, Henaman allegedly told police she was stopped at a red light and began moving forward when the man walked in front of her vehicle, tripped and fell. Then, Henaman said, she panicked and left because she did not know what to do, according to the incident report.

Henaman, who is not in custody, is due in court Sept. 18 for an initial appearance in the case.

