For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau rallied from a five-run deficit to tie Game 2 of its Northwoods League baseball doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids, but the Rafters were able to push a run across late and complete a sweep Monday at Athletic Park.

Wausau had not scored a single run all day until plating five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of the second game to force extra innings. Wisconsin Rapids scored in the top of the eighth and held the Woodchucks scoreless to win 6-5.

Wisconsin Rapids (33-26, 13-11 second half) also handed Wausau its first shutout loss at home this season in Game 1, winning by a score of 5-0.

Wausau (29-30, 9-15 second half) sees its losing streak grow to seven.

Jake Baker (Kansas) finished his tenure with the Woodchucks this summer on a seven-game hit streak, as he had three hits in the two games.

Christian Mitchelle (Cincinnati) had a multi-hit game in game two, going 2-for-4 with a double for Wausau.

Wausau’s Dwight Allen (Georgia) and Jakob Boos (UW-Stevens Point) had back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth innings of Game 2 to tie the game as part of the five-run inning.

Wausau will play a makeup game with Madison on Tuesday at Warner Park starting at 6:05 p.m.

