For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – Madison used two first-inning runs and went on to defeat the Wausau Woodchucks 3-1 in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday at Warner Park.

Jake Goolsby (Charlotte) hit a two-run home run for Madison (30-30, 15-12 second half) in the first, and another run in the fourth for the Mallards was enough to guide them to a 30th overall win.

Wausau’s (29-31, 9-16 second half) only run came from the bat of Trent Van Ess (UW-Stevens Point) who hit his first home run of the season in the seventh.

The Woodchucks suffered their eighth straight loss, which continues the team’s longest skid of the year.

Wausau comes back to Athletic Park to finish up the set with Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. It will be Peace, Love and Woodchucks night at the ballpark.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

