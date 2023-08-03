As the name suggests, this week’s pink delight is a nod to the popularity of Barbie, precisely what we imagine she sips while chilling in her Dream House. The Barbie Cosmo is a twist on the classic Cosmo, with the sweet taste of peach and cranberry creating a treat you’ll have a hard time resisting. As always, this cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: The Barbie Cosmo

3 oz. Peach vodka

1 oz. Peach schnapps

1 oz. Cranberry juice

Orange and peach slices for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquids in a shaker, then pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with slices of orange and peach, then put your feet up and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.