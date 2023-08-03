For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – A late comeback attempt by the Wausau Woodchucks fell short on Wednesday night at Athletic Park, as they dropped their ninth-straight game with a 7-4 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Five first-inning runs for the Rafters (34-26, 14-11 second half) gave them a lead they would never give up.

The closest the lead would be cut to was three – as down 7-1, Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) hit a three-run home run in the seventh to give Wausau (29-32, 9-17 second half) some late-inning life.

Stranding five runners in the final two innings would lead to Wausau falling short once again.

With no outs and the lead off man aboard in the ninth, Shallenberger got called out on a questionable strike call.

Logan Haslam (Willamette, Ore.) made a very nice debut on the mound for Wausau, going three full relief innings with four strikeouts and no runs allowed. He also escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the second as well.

Wausau heads back down to Madison for another two with the Mallards. First pitch from Warner Park on will be at 6:05 p.m.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

Like this: Like Loading...