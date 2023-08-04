Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Coloma to Wautoma

Schedule: March 27, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Construction will consist of replacing the asphalt, improving safety at the intersection of County B by lowering the roadway and cutting into a nearby hill, shoulder widening, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter replacement, and culvert replacement and installation.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work scheduled includes:

Crews will continue to install driveway culverts along WIS 21 from Industrial Drive to County GG.

Crews will complete the work of pulverizing the existing asphalt of WIS 21 into base from Industrial Drive to Madison Street.

Crews will pave the asphalt patches over the WIS 21 cross culverts in Coloma.

Crews will continue shaping and compacting the pulverized material.

Crews will begin paving the first layer of asphalt pavement on WIS 21 from WIS 22 to County Y.

Traffic impacts: WIS 21 is currently detoured. Please see the website below under traffic impacts for more detail.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: Marquette County Line to County O

Schedule: April 10 to Oct. 27, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be making improvements to I-39 in Waushara County including:

Resurfacing the highway

Reconstructing deteriorated underpasses and bridge approach slabs

Repairing deteriorated pipes

Replacing guard rail

Install edge line rumble strips

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work finishing items.

Traffic impacts: Starting 6am Monday, Aug. 7, traffic can expect a left lane closure from WIS 21 to just north of County O through the remainder of the work week.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39-waushara/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Eastbound County E to County H, Edgar

Schedule: April 10, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023

Project description: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will also place shoulder material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 on ramp working east.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will be placing base material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 to County H and for WIS 29 eastbound from County E South to WIS 97

Traffic impacts:

WIS 29 eastbound left lane closures Randell Creek to Pheasant Falls Road May 31 to Nov 10

WIS 29 westbound left lane closure Pheasant Falls Road to Randall Creek May 15 to Nov 10



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-e-marathon/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: WIS 13 to Stainless Ave, Stratford

Schedule: mid April to mid August

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be improving WIS 153 between WIS 13 and Stratford including resurfacing the road and replacing culverts and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Remaining work will be completed with flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153-marathon/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: North Street and Maratech Avenue, Marathon City

Schedule: May 1 to mid August 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be repaving portions of WIS 107 and repairing the bridges over Big Rib River.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish pouring curb and gutter, clean the cracks and seal joints in concrete pavement and start grading for guard rail placement.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 from North Street to Maratech Avenue in Marathon City will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. The construction zone will be signed for 9-foot max wide loads throughout the project. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained to the Lions Riverside Park.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107-marathoncity/

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Between County Y and County D

Schedule: July 24 to Sept. 29, 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install new guardrails and repair drainage structures along westbound WIS 29. The project will also improve safety at the intersections of Bass Lake Road by constructing cul-de-sacs and removing the WIS 29 median crossing and at Hilly Acres Road and Falstad Road by adding turn lanes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews plan to pave the WIS 29 westbound left lane and the various medians throughout the project. They also plan to complete gravel shoulders along the westbound left lane.

Traffic impacts: WIS 29 eastbound and westbound left lanes are closed for about 3 miles just east of the village of Hatley between Birch Lane and County D. The speed limit through this section of WIS 29 is reduced to 55 mph. At various times during the day, WIS 29 access is limited to right turns only at Hilly Acres Road and Falstad Road. As of July 31, the median at Bass Lake Road was permanently closed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-w-marathon/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 17

Location: US 8 to Stevens Street, Rhinelander

Schedule: April 17 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement for the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5-feet to 10-feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on excavation on the northbound lanes, placing base aggregate on the northbound lanes and adjusting inlets.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect reduced lane capacity down to one lane in each direction with both lanes in the two northbound lanes open and the two southbound lanes will be under construction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis17-oneida

Highway: US 8 and US 45 Intersection

Location: Monico

Schedule: June 12 to Oct. 6, 2023

Project description: Crews will repave the intersection, configure the intersection to current standards to improve safety, replace the guard rails, replace the lighting at the intersection and replace the curb and gutter. Crews will also replace culvert pipes and headwalls at Monico Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete excavation in the median of US 8, complete base aggregate placement in the median, backfill for structure over Monico Creek along US 45 and landscaping and asphalt pavement.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Lane shifts and shoulder closures along US 8. US 45 is reduced down to 12’ lanes. Flagging operations may occur along US 8 and US 45 to accommodate work operations. US 45 will be closed starting from noon on Aug. 14 until noon Aug. 18. US 45 traffic shall be detoured to facilitate the replacement of the culverts carrying Monico Creek below US 45. The detoured route will utilize WIS 64, WIS 55 and US 8.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8-monico/

*New* Highway: US 8, North Rifle Road and WIS 47

Location: Rhinelander

Schedule: Aug. 7 to Oct. 30, 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the asphalt, replace culverts, make spot repairs to inlets, outlets, curb and gutter, replace a railroad crossing and place new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Traffic control installation, construction of temporary crossover and asphalt milling.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Single lane closures to construct a temporary crossover at the eastern project limits. Upon completion of the crossover, bidirectional traffic will be directed to the eastbound lanes of US 8 to reconstruct the west bound lanes.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-us8rifleroad/

Lincoln County

Highway: US 8

Location: Little Somo and Scott Creek Bridge, Tripoli

Schedule: May 8, 2023- Aug. 25, 2023

Project description: Crews will be repaving the road, replace Scott Creek and Little Somo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place shoulder gravel and place guardrail and asphalt flumes. Switch traffic to the northern westbound traffic lane and start removing the temporary bridge and temporary road.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will encounter one lane road conditions with flaggers and temporary traffic signals. Shoulder closures will also be in place throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/8-lincoln/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Various culverts and bridges between Merrill and Tomahawk

Schedule: July 31 – November 2023

Project description: Crews will install traffic control, begin culvert replacement north of Eggert Drive and install seed, fertilizer and erosion mat.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin culvert replacement.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 will be closed and detoured until Sept. 7. The detour route will follow WIS 64, County J, US 51 and County S.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis107lincoln/

Forest County

Highway: WIS 55

Location: WIS 70 to Michigan state border

Schedule: July 17 to Sept. 1, 2023

Project description: Crews will be resurfacing WIS 55 from WIS 70 to the Michigan border. Work will include pavement resurfacing, replacement of the bridge approach slab at the Brule River bridge, shoulder paving, culvert replacements and guardrail replacements.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin milling.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations and single lane conditions.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis55forest/

Iron County

Highway: WIS 122

Location: West Mill Street to the Michigan State line

Schedule: July 31, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace culverts, pulverize the old roadway and overlay with new asphalt.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin culvert replacements and restoration.

Traffic impacts: From the US 2 to the northern intersection with County B, WIS 122 will be closed to traffic.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis55forest/

