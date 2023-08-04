Wausau Pilot & Review

A former Kronenwetter woman will spend seven years in federal prison for her role in trafficking drugs in Wausau and surrounding communities, a scheme that went on for years.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Marra Lundeen, 34, of Reedsburg, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley. Lundeen, who pleaded guilty to the charge on April 10, will spend five years on supervised release after her prison term.

Lundeen was investigated by central Wisconsin law enforcement for involvement in methamphetamine trafficking for a number of years, going back to 2019. For purposes of reaching an appropriate sentence, based on facts in the investigation, Judge Conley estimated that from 2019 to 2022 when she was arrested, Lundeen had conservatively been involved in the distribution of up to 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Wausau/central Wisconsin area.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Conley referred to Lundeen as a high-functioning trafficker who shifted from one supplier to another when each of her suppliers was arrested by law enforcement.

Due to Lundeen’s lengthy criminality and the volume of drugs, as well as the repeated nature of her trafficking, Judge Conley found the seven-year sentence necessary to protect the public and deter her from continuing in her pattern of crime.

The charge against Lundeen was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force comprised of investigators from the FBI, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Everest Metro Police Department, and Wisconsin’s National Guard Counterdrug Program. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson.

