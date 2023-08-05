For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – The Wausau Woodchucks left 12 runners on base and dropped a 4-2 decision to the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday night at Warner Park.

Madison (32-21, 17-13 second half) scored first on a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to take a lead it would never relinquish.

The closest Wausau (30-33, 10-18 second half) would get was within a run, as two unanswered Woodchuck runs were followed by the fourth run for Madison. A

Wausau starting pitcher Peyton Schofield (Marshall) had four nice innings of work on the mound, only allowing three runs (one earned) while picking up five strikeouts.

Mike Adair (Dayton) had two hits once again, making it now back-to-back two-hit games and his fifth since coming back to Wausau on July 21.

Wausau will play two in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday with Game 1 being the resumption of the suspended game July 28. First pitch will be at 4:05 p.m. Game 2 will begin as soon as possible after Game 1 concludes and will only be seven innings.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

Like this: Like Loading...