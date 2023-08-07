By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Milwaukee man is behind bars after a woman reported being forced into prostitution in Stevens Point, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire.

Kenneth L. Evans, Jr., was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond during a bond hearing last week in Portage County Circuit Court. Reserve Judge Greg Huber, a retired Marathon County Circuit Judge, presided over the hearing.

According to the Metro Wire report, police were called at about 11 p.m. July 21 to the Holiday Inn Express by a woman who reported she was the victim of sex trafficking. The woman asked front desk personnel to call police and a clerk helped the woman hide until officers arrived.

Evans, identified by the woman as the man responsible, was stopped by officers as he left the parking lot and was arrested after police discovered drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The alleged victim, from Milwaukee, told police she is homeless and Evans offered to help by paying for a hotel stay. Once the two arrived at the hotel, Evans allegedly told the woman she would have sex for money with about four or five customers that night and would be expected to turn the cash over to Evans, prosecutors said.

One man arrived at the room but left after the woman said she was there against her will, prosecutors said.

Metro Wire reports Evans, who was just released in June from a prison term related to heroin trafficking, faces an initial charge of solicitation of prostitution.

Human trafficking is a serious crime that affects communities worldwide, including Wisconsin. While it is difficult to determine the exact prevalence of human trafficking, there have been reported cases in various parts of the state. Law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations, and advocacy groups in Wisconsin are actively working to combat human trafficking and raise awareness about its existence. Officials say these cases highlight the importance of reporting suspected instances of human trafficking and the need for continued efforts to address and prevent this crime.

Evans returns to court on Aug. 25 for an initial appearance.

Like this: Like Loading...