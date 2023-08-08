Wausau Pilot & Review
WESTON, Wis. — The Everest Metro Police Department reported several incidents from July 28 to August 6, 2023. Here are the highlights:
- Lost/Found Property: On three separate occasions, abandoned bicycles were found in various locations in the Village of Weston. All bicycles were placed in property storage.
- Warrant Arrests: On July 28, a juvenile was taken into custody for violating court-ordered supervision on Maple Street. On August 3 and 6, two individuals were arrested on separate warrants on Birch Street and Grand Avenue, respectively.
- Traffic Incidents: Several crashes were reported throughout the period, with notable incidents occurring at Camp Phillips Road and State Highway 29, and another at Schofield Avenue and Business Highway 51. Additionally, a DUI arrest followed a crash on Schofield Avenue.
- Domestic Incidents: On July 28, an individual was arrested for domestic abuse disorderly conduct on Memory Lane. On July 29, officers responded to a family disturbance on Sternberg Street, resulting in an arrest for domestic disorderly conduct, concealing a knife, and resisting.
- Drug Violations: On July 30 and August 4, officers made arrests related to drug violations, including possession of cocaine and THC.
- Obscene Material: On July 29, officers responded to a harassment report on Mason Street, leading to an arrest for representations depicting nudity.
- Theft and Vandalism: On August 4, a shoplifting complaint was reported on Schofield Avenue. On August 6, vandalism to a public bathroom on Teagan Lane led to a referral for arson.
- Mental Health: Several incidents involved individuals being placed on emergency detention due to concerns for their mental well-being.
- Death Investigation: On August 5, officers responded to an unresponsive individual on Birch Street, who was later pronounced deceased.
The Everest Metro Police Department continues to investigate some of these cases, while others have been marked as inactive or cleared by arrest.