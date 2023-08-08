WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society Vintage Game Night was so popular this summer, the organization will keep it going through the fall.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St. The next event is Aug. 17.

In August, the historical society will pull out some vintage video games. Up for some Asteroids? Or bring your own game. Don’t know how to play a game? No problem. Volunteers will jump in to learn the game with you.

Sept. 21 will be the first theme night. You are welcome to wear your pajamas. Oct. 19 will celebrate all that is fall. Attend in costume, maybe even your favorite game character. Nov. 16 is RPG night. If you’d like to learn a role-playing game, this is a great night to do that. Dec. 21 will round out the year.

Do you need volunteer service hours or just want to help out? The historical society seeks volunteers to help with the event.

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org, visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org or check out facebook.com/MarathonCountyHistory.

