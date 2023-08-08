Wausau Pilot & Review
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been busy this week with a series of incidents ranging from reckless driving to potential sexual assault. Here’s a breakdown of the events:
- August 1: The office received two separate complaints about a reckless driver, believed to be a 42-year-old Merrill man, who was spotted doing burnouts in Langlade County. A deputy later located and arrested the man for a first offense of OWI on CTH B near Parrish Rd.
- August 1: A 40-year-old Merrill man was arrested for violating his bond terms. He was not permitted to have a phone due to an ongoing Oneida County case related to sex crimes with a minor.
- August 4: Deputies responded to a disturbance on Tannery Rd. where a 39-year-old Merrill man was acting disorderly. He was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct.
- August 4: A trespassing complaint was filed when two individuals, a 37-year-old Merrill man and a 30-year-old Tomahawk woman, were caught on camera entering a property on CTH C without permission. The male suspect was also arrested on a probation hold.
- August 5: Deputies were dispatched to the Rock Island Resort for a reported fight. Two males were involved, with one possibly armed with a knife. Three individuals were arrested, including a 30-year-old Merrill man who refused to identify himself.
- August 5: Traffic stops led to three separate OWI arrests. A 29-year-old Wausau man, a 40-year-old Irma man driving a UTV, and a 60-year-old Irma woman were all taken into custody.
- August 6: Another traffic stop on USH 51 resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old Wausau man for a second offense OWI.
- August 7: The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office of a potential sexual assault near Camp Rice Point Rd. A 33-year-old Abbotsford man was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault.
- August 7: A deputy found a 23-year-old Tomahawk man passed out in his vehicle on CTH E. He was arrested for a first offense OWI and later released to his parents.
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office reported five car vs. deer crashes this week, with one resulting in minor injuries.