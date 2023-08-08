WAUSAU – On Aug. 10, Miron Construction Co., Inc. will welcome 16 female students to its Wausau office for its first ever Build Like a Girl Wausau event.

The day-long program aims to showcase opportunities for women in the construction industry and combat both the severe lack of women in the field and the skills gap affecting the construction industry. Miron created this event in 2016 and has hosted it at its corporate office in Neenah ever since.

This free event is open to seventh- to 10th-grade girls interested in learning about careers in construction. The day will include conversations with women in the industry, a tour of an active project site, and discussions surrounding topics, such as typical wages in the industry, apprenticeship opportunities and safety.

The program will also encompass Miron craftspeople walking participants through multiple hands-on activity stations at a temporary project site —masonry, where they will construct a brick wall; carpentry, where they will assemble buddy benches to be donated to local organizations; equipment operation, where they will experience what it’s like to operate heavy machinery, such as a boom lift; and will encounter Robotic Total Station technology.

“Miron is committed to the equitable inclusion of all people, and Build Like a Girl is just one of the ways we’re consciously working to create lasting, impactful change,” said Dave Walsh, executive vice president of human resources for Miron Construction. “As Miron’s second largest office in the heart of central Wisconsin, the community is full of eager and aspiring young girls who could make a significant impact in the construction industry. We’re excited to bring our signature Build Like a Girl event to Wausau.”

To learn more, visit mironbuildlikeagirl.com.

Like this: Like Loading...