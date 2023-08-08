By Shereen Siewert

A vote set for Tuesday that would finalize a delay in a major downtown Wausau redevelopment project has been pulled from the agenda, just hours before the meeting.

In an email sent to council members, Mayor Katie Rosenberg said the vote on The Foundry on 3rd would not take place as scheduled.

“I’ve heard from a handful of you who want to ask questions from our outside counsel and that’s not possible to do tonight,” Rosenberg’s email reads.

Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian and Doug Diny, of Dist. 4, both said they are frustrated that the item was pulled from the agenda at the last minute and added that they are not among the council members who had questions for outside counsel. Last week, members of Wausau’s Economic Development Committee approved a new timeline that would set groundbreaking for next year with construction completed by 2025. That decision is subject to full council approval.

“I can’t believe we’re delaying the delay vote,” Diny said. “It’s been over 60 days since WOZ notified the city that T.Wall/WOZ are delaying the mall redevelopment project; further delay in discussing at this hour by the city is unnecessary.”

Both Diny and Kilian said that, at a minimum, the city should not delay environmental cleanup at the property and move forward to ensure the project is ready in the spring.

City officials hired a contractor to excavate the soils, but WOZ, under Chuck Ghidorzi’s direction, rejected site access, leaving the contaminated soil uncovered.

Last week Ghidorzi said WOZ was “willing to extend that contract and see if it can still happen,” referring to the contract WOZ has with T. Wall to develop the land. T. Wall proposes 154 market rate apartments and commercial space at the site of the former Wausau Center Mall.

The project, at the time of approval, relied on about $10.8 million in public assistance.

Both Diny and Kilian have aksed pointed questions about whether the project has the funding in place to move forward.

“My recommendation to our partners in the private sector would be get started because you agreed to a Sept. 1 commencement deadline,” Kilian said last week. “And my second bit of recommendation would be next time you come to the city make sure you’ve got the money to pay for the development you’ve contractually committed to.”

Diny said these types of delays are eroding his confidence in the process.

“Most importantly, we need to know now if the developer has the money to proceed,” Diny said.

Mayor Rosenberg, in her email to council members, said the city clerk will send out a poll to identify a date next week for a special meeting to continue the discussion and take a vote on the timeline extension.

