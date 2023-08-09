Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Police Department will install two public vending machines stocked with supplies aimed at reducing drug overdose-related harm.

Opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone, or Narcan as it is more widely known, and test strips that help detect the presence of fentanyl in different kinds of drugs like cocaine and heroin will be available through those machines 24 hours a day. One machine will be placed at the Community Partners Campus at 360 Grand Ave and the other at Healthfirst, 216 South 3rd Ave., Wausau Police Captain Melinda Pauls told the City Council on Tuesday.

Capt. Pauls said the two spots are accessible and would make the medications readily available, and overcome barriers related to access. She added the medications are meant to keep people safe.

Narcan is a nasal spray version of Naloxone, the medication that blocks the harmful effects of opioids on the brain. The anti-overdose spray is specific to opioids. According to the National Institutes of Health, “Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.”

In Wausau last year, there were 36 reported drug-related overdoses, including nine deaths, and eight reported drug-related overdoses in this year, including three fatalities.

The city is relying on a grant of $80,000 to purchase the machines. The grant, from the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, will be accepted through a budget modification at a later date.

The resolution to accept the grant to purchase and install the two vending machines was approved 9-1 with Alder Dawn Herbst the lone no vote. Alder Chad Henke was excused from the meeting.

Alder Lou Larson said he is opposed to the vending machines being placed outdoors but voted to accept the funding. Citing a constituent’s objection, the Dist. 10 alder said he was concerned about the machines being vandalized and patrons abusing the drugs available through the machines.

Capt. Pauls said the experience in other municipalities where such machines are installed shows there is very little vandalism of the machines.

Larson suggested that the machines be supervised to avoid vandalism and abuse.

Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian opposed the idea of the machines being scrutinized or surveilled, saying the people who need those medications should feel comfortable

getting them without having to worry about being watched. “People need to feel they have got unfettered access to these tools,” Kilian said, adding he would like to see the implementation of needle exchange program in Wausau. The exchange program could also help reduce the number of needles that are discarded in public areas, which can create a health hazard, the alder added.

