Damakant Jayshi

City leaders next week will hold a special meeting to vote on a revised timeline for a major downtown project in Wausau, despite an ask by the development team to finalize the agreement this week.

By a majority vote the City Council tabled the vote on The Foundry on 3rd. The development team seeks an extension on the current agreement with Wausau, pushing groundbreaking to next year and completion to 2025. The vote to table was preceded by some robust debate on the mayor’s authority to remove an item from a published agenda. Mayor Katie Rosenberg pulled the item just before the meeting, prompting complaints from at least two alders.

The $44 million redevelopment project, which relies on more than $10 million in public funding, was pulled from a committee’s agenda last year too.

The Foundry on 3rd will create 154 market-rate apartments and commercial space at the site of the former Wausau Center mall. Madison-based developer T. Wall Enterprises is the registered agent for the project.

The project has not only been marred with delays but also by a unilateral decision by Wausau Opportunity Zone to prohibit crews hired by the city to remove contaminated soil. The city is likely to foot the bill for any additional costs caused by that decision.

Last week, the Wausau Economic Development Committee voted to approve the extension request from developers, who claim everything is moving as planned even as they seek additional time for the project. Some council members are asking for more information before moving forward.

Rosenberg said Tuesday the item was pulled from the council agenda because a handful of alders sought additional information from outside counsel and asked for a closed session, which would not have been possible in such a tight time frame.

City Council President and Alder from Dist. 6 Becky McElhaney disclosed that she is one of the alders who asked for additional information and said she would have voted no on Tuesday had the item not been tabled. McElhaney said Tuesday she heard “vociferous things against this project” and she didn’t have answers to the questions that her constituents had been asking her.

McElhaney’s suggestion was backed immediately by Alders Lisa Rasmussen and Carol Lukens and subsequently by most other members of the council. Lukens said she supported the motion to table the item because she wanted to respect the wishes of the alders who asked for a closed session.

In the past, Rasmussen said, when council members requested more time before making a decision, those requests have been honored. Holding a thorough discussion before making a decision usually yields a better result, she said.

Alder Tom Kilian said he supported getting more information but added there should be “uniform consistency” in procedure in the future. He also took a dig at the developers by saying the council should not need to grant an extension if the project is moving as smoothly as the developers claim it to be. Chuck Ghidorzi from WOZ, Inc. and Nick Patterson of T. Wall Enterprises both spoke during public comments Tuesday to reassure council members that the project is progressing as planned.

Alder Doug Diny, though agreeing that tabling the motion was needed in light of some troubling questions not being answered, raised a point of order on pulling the item from the agenda. That prompted a lengthy explanation from City Attorney Anne Jacobson.

Diny said the public expects the council to stick to a published agenda, so it would not be proper to postpone a decision about the project. People also deserved to know the reasons behind the postponement and the council should be transparent about their rationale, he said.

McElhaney challenged the assertion that public wanted a quick decision.

“People do not want a hasty decision but they want a good decision,” she said, while questioning why anyone on the council would push for a vote before getting all the answers.

Mayor’s authority on pulling item from agenda discussed

Alder Gary Gisselman cautioned his colleagues on the council to consider consequences of the precedent they were setting by challenging the authority of the mayor in pulling items from the agenda. He added that he was not prepared to discuss the extension for The Foundry on 3rd after getting Mayor Rosenberg’s email earlier in the afternoon that the item would be pulled out.

“Is this what we want to show the public on how we do our business?” Gisselman asked.

Diny said the matter before them was about open meetings law, a point on which Attorney Jacobson said she disagreed.

Jacobson said the mayor did remove items from the agenda at the request of members in the past for a variety of reasons but she emphasized the mayor is only the administrative authority when it comes to the council agenda. Neither a head of a committee, common council president or the mayor could usurp the authority to decide on an agenda item’s removal or retaining it. She suggested a majority vote of the council could decide the matter to retain or remove the agenda item.

