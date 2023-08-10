This week’s featured drink needs no explanation – just the photo to make your mouth water. The Banana Cream Pie martini is simply to die for. As always, this cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Banana Cream Pie Martini

2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

1 oz. Creme de Banana

1 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream

Caramel and crushed graham crackers, for the rim

To create this drink, dip a chilled martini glass rim onto a plate of caramel, then onto a plate of crushed graham crackers. Mix the liquids in a shaker, then pour into the prepared glass and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.