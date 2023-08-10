Aug. 16

Sidewalk Chalk Art (MCPL Stratford)

Bring some color to the outside of the library by creating chalk art and messages at Marathon County Public Library’s Stratford branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Drop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 16. Free and all supplies provided. No registration required. Call 715-687-4420 for more information.

Aug. 18

Summer Lego Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Spend part of your summer building LEGOs at the library. Join us from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Aug. 19

Book sale (MCPL Wausau)

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host its next members-only book sale on Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Aug. 21-26

Sidewalk Chalk Art (MCPL Hatley)

Bring some color to the outside of the library by creating chalk art and messages at the Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Drop in during the library’s open hours from Aug. 21-26. Free and all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-446-3537 for more information.

Magnet Craft (MCPL Marathon City and MCPL Stratford)

Patrons of all ages are invited to libraries in Marathon City, 515 Washington St., Marathon City, and Stratford, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford, to make magnets. Drop in during the branches’ open hours from Aug. 21-26. Free, all supplies provided. No registration required. Call MCPL Marathon City at 715-443-2775 or MCPL Stratford at 715-687-4420 for more info.

Aug. 21

Stuffed Animal Sleepover (MCPL Edgar)

Kids are invited to drop off their stuffed animal friends at MCPL Edgar, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, for a stuffed animal sleepover. Pictures of the festivities will be emailed to the parent and guardians. Animals can be dropped off anytime from 1-6 p.m. on Aug. 21 and picked up the following day during library hours. No registration required. Call the Edgar branch at 715-352-3155 for more information.

Aug. 23

Sink or Float? (MCPL Hatley)

Children of all ages are invited to stop by the Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, from 2-3 p.m. on Aug. 23 to learn about what floats and what sinks with help from PBS Kids characters. All supplies and instructions provided. Free, no registration required. For more information, call 715-446-3537.

Aug. 24

Summer Lego Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Spend part of your summer building LEGOs at the library. Join us from 3-5 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 North First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

No sew book bag (MCPL Rothschild)

Adults can learn how to make a no sew book bag on Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with no registration required. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Aug. 25

Summer Lego Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Spend part of your summer building LEGOs. Join us from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Aug. 28

Mason Jar Aquarium (MCPL Edgar)

Kids are invited to MCPL Edgar, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, from 4-5 p.m. on Aug. 28 to create their own mini aquarium inside of a mason jar. Free, no registration required. Call MCPL Edgar at 715-352-3155 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...