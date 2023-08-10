WAUSAU – Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe brain disorder that interferes with the ability to think, feel and behave clearly. Although the condition affects just 1 percent of the population, it is one of the most disabling diseases affecting people and families nationwide.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 11, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin author Kenneth Farmer, a retired public defender and prosecutor to discuss his new book, “Lee.” Farmer’s latest release is a memoir that describes his own brother’s descent into paranoid schizophrenia and the ways in which his family learned to cope.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

