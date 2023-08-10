For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – An early deficit of 6-1 was no worry for the Wausau Woodchucks on Wednesday night at Athletic Park, as they would score seven unanswered en route to an 8-7 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks in Northwoods League baseball action.

Trailing 6-4 going into the sixth, the Woodchucks (35-34, 15-19 second half) used a four-run inning to take the lead for the first time since the first inning when they led 1-0.

The last gulp for the Chinooks (26-42, 12-22 second half) was a run scored in the eighth – their first since a six-run second inning – but the runner left on third would in hindsight be what won Wausau the game.

Wausau is now 5-0 at Athletic Park against Lakeshore this season, and that’s now back-to-back nights Wausau has clinched a season series (seven wins each against Lakeshore and Fond du Lac).

Wausau pitcher Peyton Schofield (Marshall) allowed six early runs (two earned), but recovered in his six innings on the mound. He picked up the win, striking out two while allowing seven hits and two walks.

Tyler Mayfield (Emmanuel, Ga.) picked up his second save, only facing four batters in the top of the ninth for the Woodchucks.

Dwight Allen (Georgia) had a three-hit game, picking up his third double of the season, driving in a run, and scoring a couple of runs.

The second to last game at Athletic Park this season and the finale against Lakeshore will be Thursday at 6:35 p.m. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. and there will be a Tote Bag Giveaway, presented by Crystal Finishing Systems.

For tickets or more information, visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

