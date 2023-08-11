WAUSAU – Good News Project will hold an open house in mid August so the public can view its new solar energy setup and building upgrades.

The doors will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at 1106 N. Fifth St.

In May, Good News Project received the City of Wausau Sustainability Award for its efforts to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions and energy costs, and increase the use of renewables.

With its solar panel technology, the nonprofit will reduce it’s public power consumption by 70 percent, Good News said in a news release. More importantly, GNP solar energy production will help supply the community with clean energy and reduce the energy load on current power systems.

While GNP has opened its door to the new construction, its Capital Campaign is not complete.

“Construction phase 1B of the Capital Campaign is close to completion, but there is still more to accomplish,” said Executive Director Christine Daniels. “We are very thankful for those individuals, businesses and foundations that have supported us to this point. Due to program needs, it was crucial to complete construction in phases so that we could continue to fulfill the community needs while completing the campaign. The next phase in the construction we look to complete this year is for facility equipment and a major loading dock upgrade.”

For more information about GNP’s Capital Campaign, or to make a donation visit goodnewswi.com/capital-campaign/.

