In support of financially challenged families, Prevail Bank will collect back to school supplies for its area school districts during August. All branch locations are collecting backpacks, 3-ring zippered 2” binders, 24 count #2 pencils, 12 count colored pencils, 24 count crayons, 10-12 count markers, 4-8 Expo dry erase markers, yellow highlighters, rulers (with inches & centimeters), wide-ruled single-subject spiral notebooks, pocket folders, pens (blue, red and black), scissors, glue sticks and calculators.

In addition to collecting supplies, Prevail Bank will donate a total of $2,250 in monetary funds and/or gifts-in-kind to local organizations to further assist those students in need.

Stop by Prevail Bank (Monday-Friday · 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and contribute what you can for the benefit of a child’s education.

Baraboo – 110 Linn St.

Eau Claire – 2225 Fairfax St.

Marshfield – 810 N. Central Ave.

Medford – 675 E. Broadway Ave.

Owen – 326 N. Central Ave.

Phillips – 204 N. Avon Ave.

Stevens Point – 5709 Windy Drive, Suite A

Wausau – 900 South 17th Ave.

Wisconsin Rapids – 1601 Lincoln St.

