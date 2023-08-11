Wausau Pilot & Review

Restaurant inspections are courtesy of the Marathon County Health Department. Here’s a rundown for this month:

The Corral on 52 at 168925 State Highway 52, Aniwa, had its routine check on July 19. Four violations:

No test kit is available for monitoring sanitizer concentration.

There is no food protection manager’s certificate posted in the food establishment.

Female bathroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle.

The floor behind the bar is missing tiles exposing underlayment.

Day’s Bowl-A-Dome at 1715 Stewart Ave., Wausau, had a routine inspection June 22, 2023. Eleven violations:

No sanitizer was present in the kitchen for sanitizing dishes. Sequence of cleaning and sanitizing dishes in sinks were out of order. (Corrected during inspection)

The Person in Charge (PIC) has not provided food safety training to employees on proper sanitization methods and vegetable washing.

Salad bar items in walk-in cooler were not date marked.

No consumer advisory provided.

Working containers of sanitizer in bar aren’t labeled with common name of product. (Repeat)

Food containers in walk in including salad bar items were not labeled with name of contents.

Wiping cloth used for wiping surfaces stored on prep table cutting board in kitchen.

Potatoes are being placed directly into the washing compartment of the 3 compartment sink in the kitchen for washing. Tray of washed potatoes was sitting next to hand washing sink.

The painted surface on the wooden shelves used for storage in kitchen next to handwash sink has worn off and are no longer considered easily cleanable.

Non-food contact surfaces of wire racks above sinks in kitchen had accumulation of grease on bottom of racks.

Plastic cups not stored in sleeves behind bar or not properly protected.

Day’s was followed up on July 25. One violation, all others corrected:

No asterisks provided for consumer advisory. (Repeat)

Five Guys Burgers & Fries at 226425 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau, was inspected routinely on July 25. No violations.

LC’s Restaurant on 304 Main St., Marathon, saw inspectors for a routine visit on July 18. One violation:

Wiping cloth sanitizer concentration is lower than instructed by the manufacturer.

Malarkeys Pub at 408 N 3rd St., Wausau, had a follow-up on July 20. One violation:

Interior of ice machine bin apparatus in basement is soiled. (Repeat)

Ocean Blue on 1014 Western Ave., Mosinee, was checked on July 7. No violations.

Phil’s Round 2 Bar and Grill at 172260 State Highway 52, Aniwa, had its routine inspection on July 19. Two violations:

Consumer advisory lacks asterisk by hamburgers.

Prep Table is not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed temperature measuring device.

Dijon BBQ at 227150 Harrier Ave., Wausau, underwent a routine inspection on July 21. No violations.

Westsider Diner & Lounge at 628 N 3rd Ave., Wausau, had its routine check on July 25. Four violations:

Consumer advisory is missing the asterisk to identify which foods may be under cooked.

Handwashing sink in in the dish room needs to have a splash guard on the side to protect the food prep sink from contamination.

Provide a smaller garbage can by the handwashing sink. The current garbage can block the handwashing sink.

Relocate the paper towel dispenser away from the ice bin.

Cobblestone on 216 Main St., Mosinee, was visited by inspectors on July 13. One violation:

Cans of sausage gravy were stored on the floor in the kitchen. (Corrected during inspection)

Cantina Catering in Wausau underwent a routine inspection on July 7. Two violations:

No thermometer is present for monitoring temperatures in foods. Left at base.

Food service items set on ground. (Corrected during inspection)

Red Eye Brewing Company at 612 Washington St., Wausau, was checked on July 26. No violations.