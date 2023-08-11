Wausau Pilot & Review
Restaurant inspections are courtesy of the Marathon County Health Department. Here’s a rundown for this month:
The Corral on 52 at 168925 State Highway 52, Aniwa, had its routine check on July 19. Four violations:
- No test kit is available for monitoring sanitizer concentration.
- There is no food protection manager’s certificate posted in the food establishment.
- Female bathroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle.
- The floor behind the bar is missing tiles exposing underlayment.
Day’s Bowl-A-Dome at 1715 Stewart Ave., Wausau, had a routine inspection June 22, 2023. Eleven violations:
- No sanitizer was present in the kitchen for sanitizing dishes. Sequence of cleaning and sanitizing dishes in sinks were out of order. (Corrected during inspection)
- The Person in Charge (PIC) has not provided food safety training to employees on proper sanitization methods and vegetable washing.
- Salad bar items in walk-in cooler were not date marked.
- No consumer advisory provided.
- Working containers of sanitizer in bar aren’t labeled with common name of product. (Repeat)
- Food containers in walk in including salad bar items were not labeled with name of contents.
- Wiping cloth used for wiping surfaces stored on prep table cutting board in kitchen.
- Potatoes are being placed directly into the washing compartment of the 3 compartment sink in the kitchen for washing. Tray of washed potatoes was sitting next to hand washing sink.
- The painted surface on the wooden shelves used for storage in kitchen next to handwash sink has worn off and are no longer considered easily cleanable.
- Non-food contact surfaces of wire racks above sinks in kitchen had accumulation of grease on bottom of racks.
- Plastic cups not stored in sleeves behind bar or not properly protected.
Day’s was followed up on July 25. One violation, all others corrected:
- No asterisks provided for consumer advisory. (Repeat)
Five Guys Burgers & Fries at 226425 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau, was inspected routinely on July 25. No violations.
LC’s Restaurant on 304 Main St., Marathon, saw inspectors for a routine visit on July 18. One violation:
- Wiping cloth sanitizer concentration is lower than instructed by the manufacturer.
Malarkeys Pub at 408 N 3rd St., Wausau, had a follow-up on July 20. One violation:
- Interior of ice machine bin apparatus in basement is soiled. (Repeat)
Ocean Blue on 1014 Western Ave., Mosinee, was checked on July 7. No violations.
Phil’s Round 2 Bar and Grill at 172260 State Highway 52, Aniwa, had its routine inspection on July 19. Two violations:
- Consumer advisory lacks asterisk by hamburgers.
- Prep Table is not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed temperature measuring device.
Dijon BBQ at 227150 Harrier Ave., Wausau, underwent a routine inspection on July 21. No violations.
Westsider Diner & Lounge at 628 N 3rd Ave., Wausau, had its routine check on July 25. Four violations:
- Consumer advisory is missing the asterisk to identify which foods may be under cooked.
- Handwashing sink in in the dish room needs to have a splash guard on the side to protect the food prep sink from contamination.
- Provide a smaller garbage can by the handwashing sink. The current garbage can block the handwashing sink.
- Relocate the paper towel dispenser away from the ice bin.
Cobblestone on 216 Main St., Mosinee, was visited by inspectors on July 13. One violation:
- Cans of sausage gravy were stored on the floor in the kitchen. (Corrected during inspection)
Cantina Catering in Wausau underwent a routine inspection on July 7. Two violations:
- No thermometer is present for monitoring temperatures in foods. Left at base.
- Food service items set on ground. (Corrected during inspection)
Red Eye Brewing Company at 612 Washington St., Wausau, was checked on July 26. No violations.