Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON, Wis. — A series of incidents, ranging from traffic violations to property damage, kept the Everest Metro Police Department busy from August 7 to 10, 2023.

The full police log is below. Click here to jump to the PDF.

On August 7, officers attempted a traffic stop near Grand Avenue and State Highway 29 in the Village of Rothschild. The vehicle in question fled the scene. Although it was later located, two occupants made a run for it. One was apprehended and issued a summons for resisting, while the other remains at large but has been identified.

The same day, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on the 3400 block of Howland Avenue in the Village of Weston. No further details were provided, and the case has been marked as inactive.

On August 8, another traffic incident occurred around 9:22 a.m. on the 6000 block of Business Highway 51 in the Village of Weston. Officers were dispatched to investigate a parking lot crash. A report was filed, and the case is now inactive. Later that day, the department assisted the Kronenwetter Police Department in an unspecified investigation.

August 9 saw the arrest of a female on a warrant on the 6000 block of Birch Street in the Village of Weston. In a separate incident, officers responded to North Central Health Care for a potential emergency detention. One individual was subsequently placed under emergency detention.

During the same day, another visit to North Central Health Care led to the emergency detention of a subject from the EMPD jurisdiction. This visit also unveiled a potential sexual assault, which is currently under investigation.

On August 10, officers were dispatched to a parking lot crash around 3:17 p.m. on the 2000 block of Schofield Avenue in the Village of Weston. A report was filed, and the case is now inactive.

Later in the day, a potential property damage incident was investigated on the 100 block of Pearl Street in the City of Schofield. The case remains inactive.

Around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance on the 6000 block of Birch Street in the Village of Weston. The investigation resulted in one individual being referred for property damage.

EMPD Log:

Like this: Like Loading...