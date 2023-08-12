For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks were not able to win their last game at Athletic Park this summer, as they fell 7-2 to the Madison Mallards on Friday night in Northwoods League baseball game.

An early lead of 2-0 gave Wausau (35-36, 15-21 second half) confidence, but a rain delay of nearly two hours flipped the script of the game.

Only Madison (38-32, 23-14) scored following the resumption, highlighted by a four-run third inning that would give them a lead they’d never look back from. The Mallards would also add a run each in the fourth, eighth and ninth.

The Mallards win clinched them the second-half title in the Great Lakes West Division.

Wausau finishes the season at Warner Park in Madison on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

