Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Looking For Night Owls. The American Red Cross seeks people to work the overnight disaster dispatch shifts (10 p.m.-6 a.m.). Disaster dispatch is the vital link between the Red Cross and local first responders. Working remotely from home, volunteers collect the necessary information and activate the Red Cross response. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Are You A Student in Education, OT, PT, Speech, Marketing, Physical Fitness or Music? GiGi’s Playhouse seeks student interns who will work with people who have Down syndrome and their families. For more information, contact Erica at eerdman@gigisplayhouse.org or 715-370-6652.

Yard Work Help Needed. Keep Area Teens Safe youth shelter seeks weekly/biweekly help with lawn mowing and landscape upkeep. Contact Kathleen Buckli at 715-298-5053 or Kathleen.buckli@katswi.org to find out more.

Become A Shelter Advocate. Be a mentor and advocate for individuals and families at The Salvation Army Transitional Living Center by helping out with meals, talking to residents, monitoring common areas, as well as minor housekeeping and office work. Ages 18+; training will be provided. Get in touch with Colleen Holber at 715-370-9563 or colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org to learn more.

Support the Wausau Warming Center. The Warming Center seeks friendly people to help in the evenings (intake, meal delivery, and kitchen crew) as well as overnight hospitality (9 p.m.-2 a.m. and 2 a.m.-8 a.m.) and morning hospitality from 6-8 a.m. Call the Catholic Charities office in Wausau to sign up: 715-849-3311.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Children’s Clothing Items Needed. The Women’s Community is in need of the following NEW items: boys’ underwear (sizes: 2-3, 4, 6-8, 10-12) and boys’ and girls’ socks. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie with any questions: allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

School Supplies Needed. In Marathon County, there are more than 7,500 students who are eligible to receive a new, free backpack and common school supplies for the upcoming school year through the Workplace Volunteer Council’s signature project – Fill A Backpack Fill A Need (FABFAN). Donations of new backpacks and school supplies can be delivered to any of FABFAN’s collection sites: AbbyBank, Cloverbelt Credit Union, Health in Motion, Innovative Health, Peoples State Bank and Prevail Bank.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...