The on and off eastbound WIS 29 ramps to WIS 97 will be closed and detoured starting Aug. 16 in Marathon County.

The closure is part of the continued WIS 29 construction project. The on ramp will be detoured via WIS 97 to WIS 29 westbound to Spruce Street/Maple Road and then to the on ramp for WIS 29 eastbound. The off ramp traffic will be detoured via WIS 29 eastbound to County H to Wis 29 westbound and then to WIS 97.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

· Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent

· Visit the region’s 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

