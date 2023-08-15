WAUSAU – The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet at noon Aug. 17.

Community Closet, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440, replaces Rebecca’s Closet and the Career Closet and offers new and gently used casual clothing for all ages, scrubs, jackets, shoes and much more for free.

Prior to the re-opening, community members were offered free clothing by working with a service agency where someone would choose the clothing for the client based on a list.

Now, guests are welcome to go to the closet and choose the clothing that best suits them.

Since the soft opening on July 10, the closet has served 150 people.

“The sheer number of guests we’ve had in the closet during the soft opening solidifies the need in the community,” said Jeff Sargent, United Way of Marathon executive director.

Volunteers, donations needed

The Community Closet is volunteer run and United Way seeks volunteers. Donations are also needed to keep the closet stocked. Some much-needed items include boy’s and girl’s pants or jeans size 5T and 6. Call 715-701-2391 or email lsatayut@unitedwaymc.org.

