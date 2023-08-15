WAUSAU – The upcoming 34th annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend will offer fun for all ages during this area’s biggest art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River.

This weekend favorite event overflows with art Sept. 9 and 10 at four admission-free locations – Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds in Art” at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, Festival of Arts in downtown Wausau, and the Center for the Visual Arts galleries on North Fourth Street.

The venues

Art in the Park , organized by the Wisconsin Valley Art Association, brings together more than 120 juried exhibitors in the East Gate Hall and Exhibition Building at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue on Wausau’s west side. Affordable art and hand-crafted items available for purchase include pottery, wearable art, paintings and photography. A children’s art and craft area will offer free activities. Food and beverages are available for purchase; ATM available. Free admission. Sept. 9: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For additional information, contact each organization:

wisconsinvalleyart@gmail.com, wivalleyart.org

wisconsinvalleyart@gmail.com, wivalleyart.org Wausau Festival of Arts, 715-842-1676, info@wausaufoa.org, wausaufoa.org

Center for the Visual Arts, info@cvawausau.org, 715-842-4545, cvawausau.org

Woodson Art Museum, info@lywam.org, 715-845-7010, lywam.org/birds-in-art



