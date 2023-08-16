Wausau Pilot & Review

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by an Ashland County Sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a domestic dispute, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is spearheading the inquiry into the shooting, which happened in the town of Morse on Aug. 15. Deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to the 33000 block of N. Foley Road, where they encountered a man they say was armed with a bladed weapon who was assaulting two women.

A deputy shot the man, who died at the scene despite lifesaving measures.

The two women were not seriously injured. They were treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and no names have been released.

The deputy from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

