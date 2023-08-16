Damakant Jayshi

Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts and members of the School Board had a spirited discussion this week over principal staffing at elementary schools.

A discussion arose out of questions by Pat McKee, who asked Hilts to explain the rationale to appoint a replacement principal at Grant Elementary. Grant is one of the schools that is slated for closure under a restructuring plan that the Wausau School Board approved earlier this year, and will merge with Jefferson Elementary.

Hilts said the Grant principal position isn’t planned to be eliminated through the restructuring and that a contract is usually for two years. “We are not planning any elimination through the restructuring process, at least initially,” Hilts added, though he later acknowledged that staffing reductions would take place at a later date.

Then Hilts claimed that “many administrators and teachers” have suggested having two principals in a single elementary school building, prompting a series of questions from McKee.

Duplicating the most expensive personnel resource in a school building – principal – who is not in front of the students on a regular basis is not a a good practice, McKee said.

Hilts disagreed, by saying “having a strong leadership is an excellent practice. Yes.”

McKee said the teachers who spoke with him want more in-room support instead of additional administrators in schools. He added he would like to hear from those staff who suggested having team principals. Initially, the superintendent said “if the board makes a motion and takes that action” he would have those staff appear before the board. But when McKee asked if he needed a motion on that, Hilts replied: “It’s not on the agenda.”

However, Hilts might have no choice but to bring those staffers to a future board meeting given Wausau School Board James Bouche’s remarks on the subject: “It broadens our knowledge to make decisions.”

The board unanimously approved all appointments that the administration had sought on Monday.

Are two principals necessary? Not all board members agree

The discussion comes at a time when district officials are navigating the inevitable closure of five elementary schools. Two of those buildings will house an existing and a new charter school, one or two will have early learning centers and the rest will be sold.

Wausau School Board Vice President Lance Trollop said he liked the idea of having two administrators as well as having additional support in the classrooms. He added that some teachers he spoke to have asked for behavioral support.

Trollop said some larger elementary schools could benefit from having an associate principal or dean of students to handle behavior issues so principals can better focus on evaluating teachers, working with curriculum and running the building.

Trollop, however, opposed the idea of having two full principals in elementary schools. “So the idea of having a head principal and an associate principal and trying to grow our teachers makes a lot of sense to me. Having two actual head principals, that one doesn’t.”

One aspect of Monday’s discussion centered on how to achieve a $1.3 million savings goal that top district officials said would happen through staff cuts. McKee asked why, if the restructuring would bring “efficiencies of $1.3 million in 2025” they would approve a new principal for Grant without putting a two-year cap on the budget that funds it.

Hilts said the district is not eliminating full-time positions but will reach the $1.3 million in savings “over time as efficiencies are identified.”

When asked to clarify, the superintendent said the administration will identify the positions that they plan to eliminate based on student enrollment, programming needs and a variety of ways to assess staffing needs.

Like this: Like Loading...