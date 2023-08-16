Damakant Jayshi

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has launched an investigation of recent discrimination-related decisions by the Wausau School Board after a family filed an appeal challenging those decisions, state officials confirmed Wednesday.

That brings the number of DPI investigations involving the district to two.

On Monday, the school board discussed the appeal and the DPI review in closed session. The board also conferred with outside counsel who submitted her report of an investigation of a related matter. Board President James Bouche confirmed the family’s appeal to the DPI this week but declined to comment further.

The DPI’s investigation of the board’s decision and the district is being conducted under Wisconsin statutes that prohibit pupil discrimination and state administrative code outlining the powers of the state superintendent to review a school board’s decision.

Wausau East counselor Manee Yang-Vongphakdy is challenging the school board’s decision to dismiss her appeal against Superintendent Keith Hilts’ previous decision, on Jun 15, to dismiss her complaint against East Principal Deb Foster. Citing “insufficient evidence,” the board took no action on the counselor’s appeal. The family is of Hmong heritage.

Yang-Vongphakdy filed the discrimination complaint against Foster earlier this year after the counselor’s son raised red flags about the school’s band director Rob Perkins. The band director resigned in June under fire.

Chris Bucher, communications officer at the DPI, told Wausau Pilot & Review on Wednesday the appeal is under review “and is in reference to the determination by the district that a pupil was not subjected to discrimination/harassment based on race and/or sexual orientation.” He confirmed the pupil in question is the same one who had filed complaint against Perkins in March.

Details of Yang-Vongphakdy’s complaint, which was dismissed June 15 by Hilts, have not been released. Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Yang-Vongphakdy for comment but did not receive a reply prior to press time.

A part of the board’s Monday agenda read: “…to consider employment of a public employee, to discuss personal histories of specific individuals where discussion may have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of the individual, and to confer with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation on discrimination matters in which it is involved or is likely to become involved. Specifically, the Board will discuss and consider a pending personnel matter and related appeals and independent investigation.”

Independent counsel completes Perkins probe, submits report

An attorney appointed by the Wausau School Board to conduct an independent investigation into homophobic and racist comments allegedly made in the classroom by Wausau East High School’s former band director has submitted her report, according to officials.

Attorney Alana Leffler, appointed in May to conduct the investigation into Rob Perkins’ alleged comments, also shared her recommendations during a closed session of the board’s regular meeting on Monday. Bouche confirmed the investigation is complete but declined to elaborate.

The Title IX complaint was filed in March by a student who reported the alleged behavior to his parents, one of whom is Manee Yang-Vongphakdy, a long-time counselor at the school. Title IX complaints center on discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation or gender identity.

An earlier investigation conducted by district officials resulted in Perkins’ reinstatement, when human resources head Tabatha Gundrum found that the teacher’s language did not rise to the level of harassment. Instead, Gundrum dismissed Perkins’ comments as part of an effort to create a “fun” environment in the classroom.

The family challenged the district’s decision by filing a complaint with the Dept. of Public Instruction on May 9.

That DPI investigation is ongoing.

“The licensure of this individual is still under investigation,” DPI’s communications officer Bucher told Wausau Pilot & Review on Wednesday.

Federal regulations outline a specific process that must be followed when such complaints are filed. Those guidelines, attorney Leffler found, were not followed by the district in this instance. She overturned the district’s decision to dismiss the complaint, citing procedural errors on the part of district officials, in June. About a week later, Perkins resigned.

Some students have alleged that the Wausau School District has a widespread racism problem. They said complaints by students of color about district educators have often been ignored or “swept under the rug.”