Manhattans aren’t just for Mondays. This week’s featured drink is a twist on the classic cocktail, with a hint of cranberry and lime. Delicious! This cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Tennessee Appleberry Manhattan

2 1/2 oz. Apple Jack

1/2 oz. Rose’s Lime

Dash of Squirt

Titch of sweet vermouth (Come on. You know what a titch is.)

Dash of cranberry juice

Lime slice and strawberry, for garnish.

To create this drink, measure and pour liquids into a wine glass, garnish with a chunk of strawberry and a slice of lime, and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.