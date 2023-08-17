WAUSAU– The historic Elks Lodge building in Wausau marks a milestone this year as it reaches its 100th year since the ground- laying for the building.

Since its inception, the Wausau Elks has been a pillar of support and benevolence, contributing to the betterment of the Wausau area. Built in 1923, the lodge has served as a hub for philanthropy, camaraderie and civic pride. Wausau-Elks-Adventure-Race



The Elks Lodge in Wausau has donated roughly $5.3 million over its 128-year history to various local causes and organizations, the lodge said in a news release. This financial support has facilitated numerous community projects, educational initiatives and programs making a lasting impact on the lives of countless residents within the Wausau area.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 100 years of the Elks Lodge in Wausau. This milestone is a testament to the enduring dedication of our members and the unwavering support of the community,” said Holly Goessl, exalted ruler of the Wausau Elks Lodge, in the release. “As we look back on a century of service, we are excited to continue our mission of giving back and fostering connections within our community.”

As the milestone celebrations continue, the Elks Lodge looks ahead to adventures that include the upcoming Wausau Elks Adventure Race. Scheduled for Sept. 23, the race invites participants of all skill levels to engage in a series of exciting challenges. Sign up here.

For more information about the Wausau Elks Lodge and its upcoming events, visit facebook.com/wausauelks/.

Like this: Like Loading...