By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man who fled the scene of an alcohol-fueled rollover will avoid prison time if he successfully completes a three-year probation term, according to court records.

Javier Lampereur, now 20, was charged Sept. 12 with hit-and-run involving injury, causing injury by OWI with a passenger younger than 16 and causing injury by operating while under the influence. The first two of those charges are felonies.

Police say Lampereur, then 19, was driving westbound at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 11 when he rolled multiple times, entered a ditch and struck a utility pole. Two witnesses reported seeing the vehicle pass them, then called in the crash after seeing the vehicle in the ditch a short time later.

The crash left two teenage girls, age 15 and 17, injured. One of the girls was eventually transported to Marshfield Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries, which included a brain bleed and bruising on her intestines. Police said Lampereur was driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph several times during the ride, according to statements given by one of the passengers.

Lampereur was found hiding in a nearby cornfield, police said. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12 percent, and marijuana was discovered in the vehicle, police said.

During a hearing on Aug. 11, Lampereur pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run charge as well as an amended charge of first-offense OWI with a minor child in the vehicle. A charge of causing injury while operating under the influence was dismissed.

Circuit Judge Mike Moran adopted a deferred entry of judgment agreement on the hit-and-run charge, which will be dismissed after two years if Lampereur fully complies with the terms and conditions of his agreement and obtains no new charges.

On the OWI charge, Moran ordered a withheld sentence for three years of probation. Lampereur was ordered to pay a $1,400 fine and serve 55 days in jail. He will also pay more than $3,000 in restitution costs.

A probation review hearing is set for Aug. 4, 2025.

