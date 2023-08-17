The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

While the focus of the campaign initiative is to deter impaired driving, officers will also issue citations and make arrests during traffic stops for the following: speed, operating without a license, traffic sign/traffic light violations, seat belt violations, drug arrests and criminal arrests.

For more information and resources on impaired driving in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

