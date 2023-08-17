The annual Wausau Marathon takes place this Saturday, August 19. The race begins at the 400 Block at 7:00am and is expected to end around 1:00pm. Please expect temporary traffic delays if you’re traveling on the east side of Wausau during the event.

Road closures for the event:

• N 3rd St, between Jefferson St and Scott St

• N 4th St, between Washington St and Scott St

• Jefferson St, between N 3rd St and N 4th St

• Washington Street, between N 1st St and N 4th St

• Curling Way, between Townline Rd and Kent St

• Winton Street, between N 3rd St and N 6th St

• N 3rd Street, between E Wausau Av and Winton St

• N 5th Street, between E Union Av and Winton St

• N River Drive, between E Wausau Av and Fulton St (will reopen at 10 am)

Please refer to the map for the race route and plan your travels accordingly. Pay attention for runners and race volunteers, and be aware of intermittent traffic delays.

Good luck to all the runners!

Like this: Like Loading...