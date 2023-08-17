WESTON — For the first time in five years, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band returns to the Midwest.

The band will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the D.C. Everest Senior High School, 6500 Alderson St. Concertgoers can expect a mix of works at the concert, including traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.

“We are incredibly excited to continue the tradition of our national concert tour,” Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig said in a news release. “Musicians of the band are more eager than ever to share their musical talents with audiences live and in-person on this Midwest tour.”

On the morning of Oct. 18, D.C. Everest student-musicians will participate in a series of educational clinics with members of the Marine Band.

“I am so excited for the D.C. Everest band students to experience a clinic with such high-level musicians,” said Joe Finnegan, DCE band instructor. “To glean off their talented journey and hear their stories of their performance highlights will truly be rewarding.”

By the end of this year’s 31-day tour, the Marine Band will have covered more than 4,664 miles around the Midwest, performing in 29 cities in 11 states, with concerts in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Tickets

Free tickets will be available online starting Sept. 17. (Limit four per request.) Seating is general admission and ticket holders must be seated by 7:15 p.m. Remaining seats will be released to the standby line at that time.

