By Shereen Siewert

One of two people charged with child neglect after four children were found living in an apartment littered with rotting food, dead flies, garbage and feces will be sentenced in November.

Matthew Weber, 39, will appear Nov. 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court for a plea and sentencing hearing in the case. He was charged in February with four counts of child neglect, two of which are felonies.

A second defendant, 38-year-old Megan Johnson, reached a plea agreement on identical charges in June. After Johnson pleaded no contest to three of four charges, including one felony, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser agreed to dismiss the fourth charge. On the single remaining felony, the judge adopted a deferred entry of judgment agreement, withholding a guilty finding for a period of two years to allow Johnson to comply with all terms and conditions ordered. If she complies, the felony charge will be dismissed outright.

Johnson was also ordered to spend a year on probation for the two misdemeanor charges, part of a withheld sentencing agreement. She was ordered to undergo assessment, treatment and counseling and keep the family home habitable as part of the agreement.

An investigation began Dec. 20 after an anonymous call to the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department reporting possible child neglect. The caller told police the apartment, located in the Colby Cottages, smelled of rotting garbage, had walls smeared with feces and had “flies everywhere.” Police say the three bedroom, two bathroom apartment was nearly completely covered in garbage and was not fit for children.

The entire floor was covered with garbage including piles of items mixed with trash, police said.

All four children, ranging in age from 4 to 13, were taken to a safe place to stay until the apartment could be cleaned and inspected by Marathon County Social Services.

Weber, of Colby, is free on bond.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...