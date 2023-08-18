Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Coloma to Wautoma

Schedule: March 27, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Construction will consist of replacing the asphalt, improving safety at the intersection of County B by lowering the roadway and cutting into a nearby hill, shoulder widening, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter replacement, and culvert replacement and installation.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work scheduled includes:

Crews will continue paving the first layer of asphalt on WIS 21 from WIS 22 to 9th Avenue

Crews will began paving the second layer of asphalt on WIS 21 from WIS 22 to County B

Crews will continue paving the first layer of asphalt on intersections along WIS 21 from WIS 22 to County B

Crews will continue placing and shaping gravel for the shoulders following the paving operations

Traffic impacts: WIS 21 is currently detoured. Please see the website below under traffic impacts for more detail.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: Marquette County Line to County O

Schedule: April 10 to Oct. 27, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be making improvements to I-39 in Waushara County including:

Resurfacing the highway

Reconstructing deteriorated underpasses and bridge approach slabs

Repairing deteriorated pipes

Replacing guard rail

Install edge line rumble strips

Anticipated work scheduled: No work anticipated.

Traffic impacts: No traffic impacts.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39-waushara/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Eastbound County E to County H, Edgar

Schedule: April 10, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023

Project description: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will also place shoulder material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 on ramp working east.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will:

Finish placing erosion fabric, select crushed material and B.A.D. for WIS 29 eastbound from County E South to WIS 97

Start trimming base for concrete pavement

Start of mainline concrete paving scheduled to start Monday Aug. 28

Traffic impacts:

WIS 29 eastbound left lane closures Randell Creek to Pheasant Falls Road May 31 to Nov 10

WIS 29 westbound left lane closure Pheasant Falls Road to Randall Creek May 15 to Nov 10

WIS 97 Exit Ramp from WIS 29 eastbound closure from Aug. 16 for approximately 30 calendar days – signed detour route is WIS 29 eastbound to County H to WIS 29 westbound to WIS 97.

WIS 97 Entrance Ramp to WIS 29 closure from Aug. 16 for approximately 30 calendar days – signed detour route is WIS 97 to WIS 29 westbound to Spruce Street/Maple Road to WIS 29 eastbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-e-marathon/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: North Street and Maratech Avenue, Marathon City

Schedule: May 1 to mid August 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be repaving portions of WIS 107 and repairing the bridges over Big Rib River.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will replace curb and gutter at median, signing, finish pavement marking, remove traffic control and open project up.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 from North Street to Maratech Avenue in Marathon City will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. The construction zone will be signed for 9-foot max wide loads throughout the project. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained to the Lions Riverside Park.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107-marathoncity/

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Between County Y and County D

Schedule: July 24 to Sept. 29, 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install new guardrails and repair drainage structures along westbound WIS 29. The project will also improve safety at the intersections of Bass Lake Road by constructing cul-de-sacs and removing the WIS 29 median crossing and at Hilly Acres Road and Falstad Road by adding turn lanes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews plan to complete the cable barrier and related restoration work as well as the excavation, grading, and curb and gutter work for the new eastbound right turn lane at Hilly Acres Road. They also plan to begin work on the westbound left lane pavement marking.

Traffic impacts: WIS 29 eastbound and westbound left lanes are closed for about 3 miles just east of the village of Hatley between Birch Lane and County D. The speed limit through this section of WIS 29 is reduced to 55 mph. Beginning Aug. 18, crews will switch eastbound traffic onto the left lanes and then proceed with work on or near the right lane. Beginning Aug. 24, crews will switch westbound traffic onto the left lanes and then proceed with work on or near the right lane.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-w-marathon/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 17

Location: US 8 to Stevens Street, Rhinelander

Schedule: April 17 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement for the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5-feet to 10-feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on intersection shutdown of County P starting Monday Aug. 21 and will have 10 days to complete this work. There will be crews on site to work on curb and gutter and paving. Crews will also be wrapping up the County C intersection and opening that back up.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect reduced lane capacity down to one lane in each direction with both lanes in the two northbound lanes open and the two southbound lanes will be under construction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis17-oneida

Highway: US 8 and US 45 Intersection

Location: Monico

Schedule: June 12 to Oct. 6, 2023

Project description: Crews will repave the intersection, configure the intersection to current standards to improve safety, replace the guard rails, replace the lighting at the intersection and replace the curb and gutter. Crews will also replace culvert pipes and headwalls at Monico Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete lower layers of asphalt paving along US 45, complete concrete masonry for structure over Monico Creek, restoration of the slopes along US 45 and removal of existing pavement along the north side of US 8 with placement of base aggregate.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Lane shifts and shoulder closures along US 8. US 45 is reduced to 12’ lanes. Flagging operations may occur along US 8 and US 45 to accommodate work operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8-monico/

Highway: US 8, North Rifle Road and WIS 47

Location: Rhinelander

Schedule: Aug. 7 to Oct. 30, 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the asphalt, replace culverts, make spot repairs to inlets, outlets, curb and gutter, replace a railroad crossing and place new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on curb and gutter, pulverizing asphalt, culvert replacement and paving.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Traffic will encounter one lane road conditions with flaggers and temporary traffic signals. Shoulder closures will also be in place throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-us8rifleroad/

Lincoln County

Highway: US 8

Location: Little Somo and Scott Creek Bridge, Tripoli

Schedule: May 8, 2023- Aug. 25, 2023

Project description: Crews will be repaving the road, replace Scott Creek and Little Somo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue removing the temporary bridge and temporary road.

Traffic impacts: Temporary traffic signals have been installed reducing US 8 to one lane of traffic with a max width of 15 feet. Traffic has been shifted onto the northern westbound lane of US 8.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/8-lincoln/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Various culverts and bridges between Merrill and Tomahawk

Schedule: July 31 – November 2023

Project description: Crews will install traffic control, begin culvert replacement north of Eggert Drive and install seed, fertilizer and erosion mat.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin structure repairs at the culvert over Joe Snow Creek.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 will be closed to through traffic and a signed detour will be provided to rehabilitate the culvert over Joe Snow Creek approximately 4.2 miles north of WIS 64. WIS 107 through traffic will be routed around project area via WIS 64, US 51 and County J. This detour will remain in place until Aug. 31.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis107lincoln/

Forest County

Highway: WIS 55

Location: WIS 70 to Michigan state border

Schedule: July 17 to Sept. 1, 2023

Project description: Crews will be resurfacing WIS 55 from WIS 70 to the Michigan border. Work will include pavement resurfacing, replacement of the bridge approach slab at the Brule River bridge, shoulder paving, culvert replacements and guardrail replacements.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on shoulder widening and asphalt surface wedging.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations during work hours.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis55forest/

Iron County

Highway: WIS 122

Location: West Mill Street to the Michigan State line

Schedule: July 31, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace culverts, pulverize the old roadway and overlay with new asphalt.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews work on culvert replacements, patching over culvert areas and restoration.

Traffic impacts: From the US 2 to the northern intersection with County B, WIS 122 will be closed to traffic utilizing a detour. North of County B crews will be utilizing flaggers for culvert replacements.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis122iron/

*New* Highway: WIS 77

Location: Ashland County Line to Upson Lake Road

Schedule: Aug.17, 2023 to November 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface of WIS 77 with new asphalt, replace and repair culverts, place new shoulders and place new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install construction staking and erosion control devices, begin culvert removals and replacements, and asphalt patching as culverts are completed.

Traffic impacts: WIS 77 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations, temporary traffic signals and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis77iron/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: WIS 139 South to Forest Road 2154

Schedule: August to September 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the asphalt and any deteriorating culvert pipes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pave intersections, install temporary pavement marking, complete placing the base on the shoulder, install centerline rumble strips and intersection rumble strip and install erosion control and restorations.

Traffic impacts: Daily single lane closures during the day with two-way traffic open nightly.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis70florence/

